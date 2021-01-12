Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,071,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $234.64 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.66.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

