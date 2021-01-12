Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) Shares Down 0.4%

Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 11,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62.

