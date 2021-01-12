Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12-month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

