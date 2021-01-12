Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VWS. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

