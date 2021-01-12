ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,908,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

