Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price objective upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,616 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,572,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,812,000 after buying an additional 853,115 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2,582.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 617,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 419,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

