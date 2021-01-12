VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $4.29 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. VIBE has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $41,320.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00041084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00370772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.97 or 0.04383874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

