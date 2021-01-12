VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.06. Approximately 18,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after buying an additional 413,500 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 91,877 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,398,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

