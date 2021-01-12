Vidulum (VDL) Market Cap Achieves $97,154.40

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $97,154.40 and approximately $11,148.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000964 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars.

