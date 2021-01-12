VINchain Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $121,370.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.00379723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.93 or 0.04250923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.