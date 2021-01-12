VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Director Larry Douglas Taylor Buys 2,400 Shares

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Director Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$13,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,640,478.64.

Larry Douglas Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 700 shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$3,990.00.

VQS stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.71 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.23.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

