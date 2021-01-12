VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Trading Down 1.5%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 1,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

