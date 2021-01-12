Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Up 7%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.66. Approximately 12,034,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 9,056,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 140166 initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

