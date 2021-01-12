Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYBBF. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF remained flat at $$1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

