Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded down $4.03 on Tuesday, hitting $208.86. 9,275,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average is $202.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.34.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

