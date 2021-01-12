Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,306,904,000 after acquiring an additional 558,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.77. The company had a trading volume of 204,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,679. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.34.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.