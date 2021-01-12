Vision Hydrogen (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Vision Hydrogen Co. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

Vision Hydrogen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

H/Cell Energy Corporation designs, sells, and installs solar, battery, fuel, and hydrogen energy systems for residential, commercial, and government sectors. It offers range of design, installation, and maintenance services for a range of technology services in the clean energy markets, including energy consumption audit, review of energy and tax credits available, feasibility studies, solar/battery energy system design, zoning and permitting analysis, site design/preparation and restoration, system startup, testing and commissioning, and maintenance.

