Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VIVHY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. 64,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,033. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

