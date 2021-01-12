Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 1,105,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 279,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIVE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 828.09% and a negative return on equity of 564.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

