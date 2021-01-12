Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Short Interest Down 88.3% in December

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Vocus Group stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. Vocus Group has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $2.95.

About Vocus Group

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

