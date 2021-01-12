Voise 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $287.00 (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 92.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Voise token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Voise has a market cap of $380,940.56 and $287.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Voise has traded 92.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.44 or 0.04369116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00353712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Voise

VOISE is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voise is www.voise.com . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voise using one of the exchanges listed above.

