Voise Hits Market Cap of $380,940.56 (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 92.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Voise has a total market capitalization of $380,940.56 and $287.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voise token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Voise has traded down 92.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.44 or 0.04369116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00353712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise (CRYPTO:VOISE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voise’s official website is www.voise.com . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Voise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars.

