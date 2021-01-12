VouchForMe (IPL) Price Up 84.5% Over Last 7 Days

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 84.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $176,739.84 and $164.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00041722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00375530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.77 or 0.04259134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.