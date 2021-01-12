VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Gap Up to $14.76

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.76, but opened at $23.95. VOXX International shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 17,728 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.03 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Lesser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VOXX International by 473.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $174,000. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

