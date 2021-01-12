WABnetwork (WAB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $12,794.98 and $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00375093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.69 or 0.04398796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

WABnetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

