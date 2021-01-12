Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE WDR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDR. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 113,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,375,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

