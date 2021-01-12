Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $20.17 on Tuesday, reaching $1,746.55. 1,356,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,770.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,611.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.