Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.86 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $56.00 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

