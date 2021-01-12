Warburg Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €45.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.77 ($50.32).

Shares of FPE opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.06. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

