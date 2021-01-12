Warburg Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €45.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.77 ($50.32).

Shares of FPE opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.06. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

