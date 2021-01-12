Warburg Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) a €129.50 Price Target

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €129.50 ($152.35) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €137.38 ($161.62).

PFV stock opened at €180.00 ($211.76) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a 1 year low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 1 year high of €181.40 ($213.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €156.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €164.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.27.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

