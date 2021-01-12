Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $225.48

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $225.48 and traded as high as $242.48. Watsco shares last traded at $239.14, with a volume of 108,085 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 190,819 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 831.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

