Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

WTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,951 shares of company stock worth $10,959,371 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $126.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.