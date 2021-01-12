Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.84 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and $241,968.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00112374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00266013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00065000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062349 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

