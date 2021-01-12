WAX Price Up 3.5% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, WAX has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $56.71 million and approximately $680,017.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001124 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000190 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00041189 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,742,908,630 coins and its circulating supply is 1,514,487,747 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

