WD-40 to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $353.00 price target on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

WDFC stock opened at $300.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in WD-40 by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after buying an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WD-40 by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

