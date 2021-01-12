Wedbush Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.99. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,331.78.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,402.62 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,435.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,350.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,254.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,460,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 569.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

