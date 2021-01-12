Wedbush Raises Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $38.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRPL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -269.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,630 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 45,054.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 501,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,106 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,079,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

