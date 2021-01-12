Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Qorvo (QRVO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2021 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qorvo is witnessing robust improvement in the Infrastructure and Defense Products business. Solid uptake of Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) antenna-plexers, as economies started to reopen, is expected to boost top line growth. Moreover, expanding portfolio of 5G base solutions amid accelerated deployment of 5G bodes well. Besides, growing momentum for Qorvo’s Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology-based solutions is a positive. The company’s efforts to reward shareholders through buybacks is noteworthy. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, intensifying competition and susceptibility to forex volatility due to substantial international presence are persistent overhangs. Significant customer concentration risk and business impacts pertaining to Huawei-ban remain concerns, at least in the near term.”

12/28/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2020 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Qorvo is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

QRVO opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $184.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

