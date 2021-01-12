Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Telefónica (TEF)

Telefónica (NYSE: TEF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/7/2021 – Telefónica had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/7/2021 – Telefónica was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – Telefónica was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/30/2020 – Telefónica was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2020 – Telefónica was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/15/2020 – Telefónica is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Telefónica was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/9/2020 – Telefónica had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/7/2020 – Telefónica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/19/2020 – Telefónica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

TEF stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -439.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.07.

Get Telefónica SA alerts:

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 11.22%. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 71.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 58.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 141.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.