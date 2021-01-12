Weibo (WB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Weibo (NASDAQ: WB):

1/9/2021 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2020 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/29/2020 – Weibo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.40 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/29/2020 – Weibo had its price target raised by analysts at CLSA from $42.50 to $47.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Weibo had its price target lowered by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from $40.00 to $38.00.

12/23/2020 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2020 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2020 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2020 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

WB stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

