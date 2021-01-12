Weibo (WB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Weibo (NASDAQ: WB):
- 1/9/2021 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/31/2020 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/29/2020 – Weibo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.40 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 12/29/2020 – Weibo had its price target raised by analysts at CLSA from $42.50 to $47.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2020 – Weibo had its price target lowered by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from $40.00 to $38.00.
- 12/23/2020 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/29/2020 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/23/2020 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/17/2020 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
WB stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
