WeOwn (CHX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $236,363.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00371971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.56 or 0.04280682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

WeOwn Coin Trading

WeOwn can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

