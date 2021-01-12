WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

