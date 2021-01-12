Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as low as $9.93. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 328,176 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pi Financial raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.97.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.49.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.8151488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.