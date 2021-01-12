West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $302.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.42 and a 200 day moving average of $271.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.