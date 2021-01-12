WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC) versus Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Financial Review

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and WestAmerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 2.22 $111.71 million $7.36 14.29 WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than WestAmerica.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and WestAmerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 6.68% 15.64% 8.01% WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of WestAmerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies and WestAmerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 2 0 2.67 WestAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus price target of $94.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.34%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than WestAmerica.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats WestAmerica on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

WestAmerica Company Profile

WestAmerica Corporation explores and produces gas and oil in the states of Oklahoma and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.