Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the December 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

WIW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. 277,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

