Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 312,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter.

WEA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,506. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

