Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.26

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 284132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPRT shares. ValuEngine cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.57 million, a P/E ratio of -119.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,635 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,165,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

