WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 1,612,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,205. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in WestRock by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WestRock by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.