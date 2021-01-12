Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1,092.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,135 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,033.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

WPM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,207. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

